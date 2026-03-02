US Bancorp DE Sells 21,379 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 28.7% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 82.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The company’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $2,181,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,322,656.95. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $4,717,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 257,258 shares in the company, valued at $20,570,349.68. The trade was a 18.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 703,144 shares of company stock valued at $51,681,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Roblox in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

