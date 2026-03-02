US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $228.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.72 and a twelve month high of $230.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $233.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.20.

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

