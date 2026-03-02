Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declines By 47.4%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,524 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the January 29th total of 73,198 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 207,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.09 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,104.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 152.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

