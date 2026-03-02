Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declines By 47.4%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,524 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the January 29th total of 73,198 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 207,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.09 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.
