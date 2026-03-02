Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIOX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

