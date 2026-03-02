Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1,390.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102,563 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 3.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Capital One Financial worth $251,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 6.3%

COF opened at $195.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 69,933 shares of company stock worth $14,806,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.