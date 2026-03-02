Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in CocaCola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $81.46 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $350.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $1,603,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,765.12. The trade was a 25.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,587 shares of company stock worth $38,577,228. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

