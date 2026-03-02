T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 88,258 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the January 29th total of 165,968 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,914 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,914 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,282,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,474 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Mars Jewett Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,545,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,754,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 236,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 217,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $46.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Read More

