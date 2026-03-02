KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2026

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,527 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the January 29th total of 2,847 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Trading Down 1.8%

KVLE opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.83.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.6837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.4%. This is an increase from KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

About KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system. KVLE was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.