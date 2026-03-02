KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Short Interest Update

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,527 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the January 29th total of 2,847 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Trading Down 1.8%

KVLE opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.83.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.6837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.4%. This is an increase from KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system. KVLE was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

