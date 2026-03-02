Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 5,145 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $630.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

Shares of CRWD opened at $371.98 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.22, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

