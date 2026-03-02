Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.1667.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $31,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,508 shares in the company, valued at $644,735.52. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,153.36. The trade was a 56.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $1,268,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 85,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,647,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained?release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended?release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended?release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention?deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.