QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCRH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on QCR from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 8,590 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $772,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,587.84. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. QCR has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.82.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.20%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

