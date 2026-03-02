Xponance Inc. Buys 18,222 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Nutanix by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nutanix by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 4.2%

Nutanix stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

