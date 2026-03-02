US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $31.82 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

