Xponance Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $163.98 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.47.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.51. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

