US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,629 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $83.81 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

