The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,972 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 172.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on Mosaic in a report on Friday, January 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.07%.

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

