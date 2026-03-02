TD Asset Management Inc Has $11.36 Million Holdings in BRP Inc. $DOOO

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 905.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BRP by 1,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings raised BRP from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on BRP in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

BRP Trading Down 5.4%

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $73.34 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 67.30% and a net margin of 0.45%.BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.86%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

