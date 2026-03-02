Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.7333.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.9%

ARE opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath acquired 3,100 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,675.20. This represents a 58.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 562,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $1,195,306,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,348,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,418,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,466,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,720,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

