TD Asset Management Inc Has $11.72 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,171.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 477 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 478 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $155.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $2,199,997.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,880.88. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,412.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,714.04. This represents a 25.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 165,539 shares of company stock valued at $25,364,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

