Insider Selling: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $26,900.40 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CAO Tarun Arora sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $26,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 96,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,029.20. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarun Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Tarun Arora sold 3,888 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $111,585.60.

RingCentral Trading Down 2.4%

RingCentral stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on RingCentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.04.

View Our Latest Report on RingCentral

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,823,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,082,000 after purchasing an additional 129,444 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in RingCentral by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,735,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,861 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RingCentral by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,871,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 523,966 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,365,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.