TD Asset Management Inc Takes $14.63 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,625,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth $67,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in InterDigital by 144.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDCC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

InterDigital Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $366.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.60 and a 52-week high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.62, for a total transaction of $1,951,959.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,151,086.74. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $262,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,063.85. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 43,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

