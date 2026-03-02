Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 101,522 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,522 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $568,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,275,000 after buying an additional 3,595,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,984. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

