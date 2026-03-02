EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.22% from the company’s previous close.

EIKN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on EIKN in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on EIKN in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on EIKN in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EIKN to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ EIKN opened at $13.78 on Monday. EIKN has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.

