Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606,522 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,740,000 after buying an additional 12,593,909 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after buying an additional 2,252,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,556,000 after buying an additional 1,928,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,754,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,377,000 after buying an additional 1,265,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $133.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

