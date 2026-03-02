Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AARD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aardvark Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89.

In other Aardvark Therapeutics news, CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,551,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,467,356.24. This represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Sun purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,169.60. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 129.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (ROR?). ROR? plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company’s lead programs consist of selective ROR? inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

