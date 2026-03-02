Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at BTIG Research

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

DNLI stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $284,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,662. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $580,767.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,744.50. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine?rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti?TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

