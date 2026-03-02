Regents Gate Capital LLP Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.1% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $362.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.47. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

