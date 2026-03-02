Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Acquired by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 3.4% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,325,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,705,000 after buying an additional 2,004,643 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $153,235,000. Finally, M&G PLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 70.3% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 target price on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Melius Research set a $148.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $144.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $146.49. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.