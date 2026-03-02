Amphenol Corporation $APH Position Boosted by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 4.3% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 68,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $145.94 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.15.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.