NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) Now Covered by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextTrip in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRP opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NextTrip has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $39.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). NextTrip had a negative net margin of 698.51% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextTrip will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextTrip in the 4th quarter worth $3,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextTrip by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in NextTrip in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NextTrip, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc is based in Sunrise, Florida.

