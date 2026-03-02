Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.44.

BURL stock opened at $306.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $332.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

