Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 390.20% from the company’s current price.

IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. D. Boral Capital lowered their price objective on Immunic from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Immunic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,581,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 352,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 81,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

