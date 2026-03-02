TD Asset Management Inc Has $13.40 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,456,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3,842.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,609,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,362,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,989,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,374 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 962,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,010,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 960,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Mizuho set a $44.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $43.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Featured Stories

