DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,616,000 after buying an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,440,000 after acquiring an additional 130,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,951,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,149,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,437,000 after acquiring an additional 276,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,129,735.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 131,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,276. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.70 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at $212,382.30. This represents a 260.08% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $77.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

