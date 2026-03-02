Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Natera by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Natera Stock Down 3.7%
NTRA stock opened at $208.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.17. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 1.65. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $256.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $19,680,185.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 127,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,504,704.32. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 48,419 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total transaction of $11,011,448.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,177.64. This trade represents a 70.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,719 shares of company stock worth $84,194,824. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Natera
Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Natera reported Q4 revenue of $665.5M and GAAP EPS of $0.35, well ahead of street estimates (revenue ~$600.7M, EPS loss consensus). The beat supports near-term growth expectations and underpins the stock’s recent strength. Natera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Favorable clinical data — New Signatera MRD data presented at ASCO GU highlight potential utility across genitourinary cancers (including bladder preservation), which may expand clinical adoption and long-term revenue for Natera’s oncology franchise. Signatera MRD Data at ASCO GU
- Positive Sentiment: Trial results — Natera reported results from the SINERGY trial, another clinical datapoint that could support commercial adoption of its assays. Natera Announces Results From the SINERGY Trial
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $257 (outperform) and Wells Fargo raised its target to $215 (equal weight), signaling some sell-side confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga – Analyst Price Target Changes
- Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus — Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance (roughly $2.6B–$2.7B), which appears consistent with street expectations and reduces upside surprise potential from guidance alone. (See Q4 release for guidance details.) Natera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus — Aggregated analyst coverage remains constructive (average “Moderate Buy”), which supports medium-term expectations but doesn’t preclude short-term volatility. Analyst Average Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and fundamentals concerns — Despite the beat, Natera still shows negative net margin and negative return on equity on a GAAP basis; combined with a high market capitalization and a recent run-up toward 52-week highs, investors may be taking profits. MarketBeat Q4 Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy intraday volume and selling pressure — Trading volume was well above average, consistent with a distribution day where some holders trimmed positions after the company’s strong quarter; that drove the stock lower despite the positives. (See intraday volume and price action for context.)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.47.
View Our Latest Research Report on Natera
Natera Company Profile
Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.
Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.