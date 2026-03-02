Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Natera by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Down 3.7%

NTRA stock opened at $208.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.17. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 1.65. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $256.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $19,680,185.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 127,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,504,704.32. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 48,419 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total transaction of $11,011,448.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,177.64. This trade represents a 70.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,719 shares of company stock worth $84,194,824. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Natera

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.