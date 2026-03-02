Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,008 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The business had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $603,941.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,185.44. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 69,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,844 in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

