Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,152,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,792,000 after buying an additional 671,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,377,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,426,000 after buying an additional 326,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,201,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,980,000 after acquiring an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,761,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,799,000 after acquiring an additional 239,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of OHI stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.86%.

Several analysts have commented on OHI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

