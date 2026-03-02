Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 23,646 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 137.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

SIG stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.47. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

