Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 3,761.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Tempus AI by 1,515.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

TEM opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $104.32.

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $10,638,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,974,783 shares in the company, valued at $574,296,364.17. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $566,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,001,603.70. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,109 shares of company stock valued at $37,056,566. 26.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Tempus AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tempus AI from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

