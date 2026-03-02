Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 3,761.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Tempus AI by 1,515.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
TEM opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $104.32.
- Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise fundamentals — Tempus reported robust Q4 and full?year 2025 results (strong revenue growth, narrower net loss, positive adjusted EBITDA progression) and issued 2026 guidance that targets revenue growth and a first full?year adjusted EBITDA inflection, supporting a fundamental recovery case. Why Tempus AI (TEM) Is Down 7.5% After 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Product & commercial catalysts — Launch of an HRD?RNA oncology algorithm and a partnership with Median Technologies to expand lung cancer screening distribution broaden Tempus’s diagnostic pipeline and addressable market if adoption scales. Tempus AI Deepens Precision Oncology Role With New HRD And Lung Tools
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional support and rebound narrative — Several outlets highlight heavy institutional buying, improving unit economics and analyst upside scenarios, which could limit downside and set up a technical rebound if execution continues. Tempus AI Sold Off After a Beat—But the Rebound Case Is Building
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor event calendar — Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (March 3); the fireside chat could provide additional color but is not a guaranteed catalyst. Tempus to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation updates — Some fair?value and price?target revisions trimmed upside modestly; analysts still show a range of bullish and cautious views, leaving the story sensitive to near?term execution. How The Tempus AI (TEM) Investment Story Is Evolving With New Data And Valuation Views
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price?target cuts — Recent analyst actions (including a notable downgrade reported 2/27 and several target cuts in the prior 24 hours) have intensified selling pressure and weakened sentiment despite the beat. Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: ESOP shelf registration and dilution risk — Tempus filed a US$343.38M ESOP?related shelf registration; potential future share issuance tied to employee plans can pressure the stock if investors fear dilution. Why Tempus AI (TEM) Is Down 7.5% After 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Execution, debt and market risk — High leverage, a volatile post?IPO trading history, elevated beta and lingering execution/valuation concerns make the stock susceptible to outsized moves on negative headlines. Is It Time To Reassess Tempus AI (TEM) After Recent Share Price Weakness?
TEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Tempus AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tempus AI from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.
Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.
The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.
