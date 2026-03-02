Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,305 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 998,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,389,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 17,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $17.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.64 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.