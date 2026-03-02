Tony Pitt Buys 144,616 Shares of 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 144,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 per share, with a total value of A$61,461.80.

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital REIT alerts:

On Friday, February 20th, Tony Pitt bought 364,407 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of A$154,144.16.

On Monday, February 23rd, Tony Pitt purchased 218,656 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of A$93,803.42.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Tony Pitt acquired 22,965 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.43 per share, with a total value of A$9,760.13.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Tony Pitt bought 949,102 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of A$384,386.31.

360 Capital REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

360 Capital REIT Dividend Announcement

About 360 Capital REIT

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.08%.

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.