Head to Head Contrast: Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) & RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Growlife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Growlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -6.03% N/A -0.64% Growlife N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $692.84 million 2.11 -$41.80 million ($1.09) -11.25 Growlife N/A N/A N/A ($0.16) N/A

This table compares RealReal and Growlife”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Growlife has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Growlife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RealReal and Growlife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 1 2 5 1 2.67 Growlife 0 0 0 0 0.00

RealReal currently has a consensus target price of $18.06, suggesting a potential upside of 47.33%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RealReal is more favorable than Growlife.

Summary

RealReal beats Growlife on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Growlife

GrowLife, Inc. focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

