Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) Price Reaches $0.0395 on Major Exchanges

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a total market cap of $127.16 million and approximately $14.59 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonic (prev. FTM) coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sonic (prev. FTM)

Sonic (prev. FTM) was first traded on December 18th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,222,625,000 coins. The official website for Sonic (prev. FTM) is www.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sonic (prev. FTM)

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic has a current supply of 3,222,625,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic is 0.03965022 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $15,177,673.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the exchanges listed above.

