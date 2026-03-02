BLOCKv Hits 1-Day Volume of $615.05 Thousand (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $24.58 million and $615.05 thousand worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.20025521 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.0068293 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $667,748.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

