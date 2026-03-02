Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Trimmed by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.
More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Yesterday’s modest upside momentum from corporate earnings carried into Thursday for VOO, helping offset some volatility and showing the ETF still benefits from broad earnings beats across large-cap constituents. Why Is VOO Up Today, 2/26/2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. indices started Friday relatively flat as markets waited for fresh macro data — a “standing pat” tone that usually produces limited directional fuel for VOO until inflation or jobs prints arrive. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones 30 Forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market pieces discuss allocation questions (S&P 500 vs. alternatives and mutual-fund siblings like VFIAX). These are background for long-term flows but unlikely to trigger large near-term moves in VOO. Is Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about investor preferences shifting toward “actual income” and debates over the passive S&P strategy are thematic — important for long-term flows but mixed in near-term impact on VOO. ‘Actual Income’ Is The Type Of AI Stock Investors Want Now
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P 500 slipped back below its 50-day moving average after multiple crosses in February, highlighting short-term volatility and a technical pivot that can pressure ETFs tracking the index like VOO. S&P 500 Snapshot: 50-Day MA Becomes a Pivot Point Amid February Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Large-cap leadership (notably Nvidia and other mega-cap tech names) has been a key swing factor; renewed weakness in those holdings is dragging VOO lower because of their heavy index weight. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 2/27/2026?
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures softened ahead of a key wholesale inflation print, creating downside pressure across benchmark ETFs; macro data risk is a likely near-term headwind for VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Future Drop Ahead Of January Wholesale Inflation Print
- Negative Sentiment: Longer-term investor concerns about VOO’s low yield (around ~1.1%) can deter income-focused allocations, a narrative that may temper demand from retiree-oriented flows. VOO Has Made Millionaires, But Its 1.1% Yield Worries Retirees
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.