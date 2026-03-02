Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Trimmed by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $631.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $633.22 and a 200-day moving average of $619.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

