NeuralAI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.34 Million (NEURAL)

NeuralAI (NEURAL) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. NeuralAI has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $121.39 thousand worth of NeuralAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NeuralAI has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One NeuralAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NeuralAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NeuralAI Profile

NeuralAI was first traded on March 20th, 2024. NeuralAI’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for NeuralAI is goneural.ai. NeuralAI’s official Twitter account is @goneuralai.

NeuralAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuralAI (NEURAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. NeuralAI has a current supply of 10,000,000. The last known price of NeuralAI is 0.54780375 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $94,136.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goneural.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeuralAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeuralAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NeuralAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NeuralAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NeuralAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.