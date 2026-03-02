peaq (PEAQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.30 Million

peaq (PEAQ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One peaq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, peaq has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. peaq has a total market capitalization of $28.30 million and $1.35 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

peaq Coin Profile

peaq’s genesis date was November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,382,775,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,860,075,059 coins. The official message board for peaq is www.peaq.network/community/blog. peaq’s official website is www.peaq.network. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq.

peaq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,382,694,692.28587643 with 1,859,991,686.45757385 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.01551254 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,304,246.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade peaq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase peaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

