Financial Review: Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) & Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL)

Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Free Report) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bollinger Industries and Marine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bollinger Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollinger Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marine Products 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Marine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Bollinger Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of Marine Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Bollinger Industries has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Products has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bollinger Industries and Marine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A Marine Products 4.66% 9.81% 6.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bollinger Industries and Marine Products”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marine Products $244.42 million 1.09 $11.38 million $0.32 23.76

Marine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Bollinger Industries.

Summary

Marine Products beats Bollinger Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bollinger Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bollinger Industries, Inc. operates as a consumer products company in the United States and internationally. It offers flashlights and other lighting solutions under the NEBO brand name; pocketknives, pocket tools, and everyday carry gadgets under the TRUE brand name; pest defense products under the Skeeter Hawk brand; lights, lasers, and optics under the iPROTEC name; personal heating products under the THAW brand name; and power banks under the HALO brand name. The company offers products through retail stores and online shopping sites, as well as through its own website. Bollinger Industries, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Roanoke, Texas.

About Marine Products

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. It also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. The company sells its products to a network of domestic and international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Marine Products Corporation operates as a subsidiary of LOR, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Bollinger Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bollinger Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.