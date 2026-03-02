42-coin Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $14.62 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $27,702.33 or 0.42416811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013590 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00080459 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005700 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
42-coin Coin Profile
42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
42-coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
