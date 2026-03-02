Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 10,915 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $631.04 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.22 and a 200 day moving average of $619.83. The company has a market capitalization of $844.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

