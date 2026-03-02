Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 10,915 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Yesterday’s modest upside momentum from corporate earnings carried into Thursday for VOO, helping offset some volatility and showing the ETF still benefits from broad earnings beats across large-cap constituents. Why Is VOO Up Today, 2/26/2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. indices started Friday relatively flat as markets waited for fresh macro data — a “standing pat” tone that usually produces limited directional fuel for VOO until inflation or jobs prints arrive. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones 30 Forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market pieces discuss allocation questions (S&P 500 vs. alternatives and mutual-fund siblings like VFIAX). These are background for long-term flows but unlikely to trigger large near-term moves in VOO. Is Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about investor preferences shifting toward “actual income” and debates over the passive S&P strategy are thematic — important for long-term flows but mixed in near-term impact on VOO. ‘Actual Income’ Is The Type Of AI Stock Investors Want Now
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P 500 slipped back below its 50-day moving average after multiple crosses in February, highlighting short-term volatility and a technical pivot that can pressure ETFs tracking the index like VOO. S&P 500 Snapshot: 50-Day MA Becomes a Pivot Point Amid February Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Large-cap leadership (notably Nvidia and other mega-cap tech names) has been a key swing factor; renewed weakness in those holdings is dragging VOO lower because of their heavy index weight. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 2/27/2026?
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures softened ahead of a key wholesale inflation print, creating downside pressure across benchmark ETFs; macro data risk is a likely near-term headwind for VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Future Drop Ahead Of January Wholesale Inflation Print
- Negative Sentiment: Longer-term investor concerns about VOO’s low yield (around ~1.1%) can deter income-focused allocations, a narrative that may temper demand from retiree-oriented flows. VOO Has Made Millionaires, But Its 1.1% Yield Worries Retirees
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
